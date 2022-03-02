Dickinson County YMCA expands childcare program

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Finding available and reliable childcare can be especially challenging for parents right now.

Formerly an office space, there is a new six-week to 19-month childcare room inside the Northern Lights YMCA in Iron Mountain. The addition is part of a recent expansion addressing a growing community need.

“At the time we only had the one room, but opening up this room for ages six weeks to 19 months has allowed us to free up more space up to two and a half years so we can continue to bring more families in,” said Heather Poll, YMCA Childcare Director.

Poll says 12 additional childcare spots have been created in the $45,000 expansion project, which was funded by donations.

Across the hall, the preschool classrooms offer a Kindergarten prep program. Certified teachers create lesson plans to teach children life skills like how to swim, nutrition, and how to be self-sufficient at school.

“That allows children to learn their sight words, we teach them a little bit of math, and how to write through various types of projects and activities,” Poll said.

Parents may also notice an animal sticker beside their child’s name. Even that serves an educational purpose.

“It goes on their chairs, their cubbies, everything that they have. As they go through pre-school, the symbol stays with them with their nametag,” Poll said. “That helps them to eventually learn to recognize their name, and then through our extra-curricular activities and our lesson plans, they eventually learn how to spell and write it.”

Poll has already received positive feedback from public school teachers about the program.

“They have noticed a difference. Our children, when they leave us, and they go to public school and start Kindergarten, they’re ready,” Poll said.

Poll says childcare at the YMCA starts at six weeks old and ends at 12-years-old. She says this can significantly ease parents’ worry about childcare.

Toll says there are currently eight childcare spots available. You can call the Childcare Director at 906-239-3717 to register.

