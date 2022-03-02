Advertisement

Calumet Troopers, UPSET discover meth lab in City of Houghton

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police - Calumet Post served an arrest warrant in the city of Houghton on Tuesday, March 1 at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Further investigation led to the discovery of narcotics in the residence. The troopers then obtained a search warrant for the residence.

Members of the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) conducted a search of the residence and discovered a methamphetamine laboratory. Numerous methamphetamine manufacturing devices were located in the residence and seized along with multiple components for manufacturing methamphetamine.

The suspect was lodged at the Houghton County Jail on possession of methamphetamine. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are being sought through the Houghton County Prosecutor’s Office. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Houghton City Police Department, UPSET, and the Houghton City Fire Department.

