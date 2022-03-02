Barrel + Beam awarded an MDARD grant of almost $22,000

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In 2019, Barrel + Beam was looking to find a good use for their kitchen space, which evolved into a plan for the Northwoods Test Kitchen. Once the pandemic hit, however, that plan was put on hold.

Now, after receiving an MDARD grant of nearly $22,000, the plan is back on.

“I’m elated, honestly excited, and relieved because it helps a lot,” said one of the brewery’s co-founders, Nick VanCourt. “It’s something that we were determined to do at some point.”

For over two years, the brewery has been selling snacks and pizza from local businesses.

The upcoming kitchen will eventually be used to prepare meat and cheese platters, spreads, sandwiches, and soups on site. But that is not all.

“We hopefully can host chefs to have a beer dinner here and have special events in that way,” said Tap Room and Events Manager Alex Palzewicz. “It’ll get used for, maybe, events like weddings when a caterer comes in. But hopefully, we’ll also have the ability to bring others in and plan some of our own events as well.”

Currently in the space is a range that is inoperable. But, Palzewicz says it is a constant reminder of what Barrel + Beam would like to do with the space. And now, they can use most of the money from the grant for some new equipment and make their dream a reality.

“You need to be able to have a dishwasher on site, so getting that plumbing,” Palzewicz said. “There will also, of course, be electrical updates.”

Barrel + Beam hopes patrons enjoy the upcoming changes. VanCourt looks forward to answer the often-asked questions: “Are you open?” and “Do you have food?”

“We’ve been lucky enough to say, ‘Yes, we do have some food,’” he stated. ‘As awesome as these Smelted pizzas are, it’s not going to be the same as when we’re making fresh deli food right here on-site.”

The hope is to have the kitchen operational by mid-summer.

