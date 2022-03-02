Advertisement

Barrel + Beam awarded an MDARD grant of almost $22,000

The brewery plans to use the money to revamp their kitchen space and turn it into the Northwoods Test Kitchen
The brewery was awarded an MDARD grant that would with turning its kitchen into the Northwoods...
The brewery was awarded an MDARD grant that would with turning its kitchen into the Northwoods Test Kitchen(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In 2019, Barrel + Beam was looking to find a good use for their kitchen space, which evolved into a plan for the Northwoods Test Kitchen. Once the pandemic hit, however, that plan was put on hold.

Now, after receiving an MDARD grant of nearly $22,000, the plan is back on.

“I’m elated, honestly excited, and relieved because it helps a lot,” said one of the brewery’s co-founders, Nick VanCourt. “It’s something that we were determined to do at some point.”

For over two years, the brewery has been selling snacks and pizza from local businesses.

The upcoming kitchen will eventually be used to prepare meat and cheese platters, spreads, sandwiches, and soups on site. But that is not all.

“We hopefully can host chefs to have a beer dinner here and have special events in that way,” said Tap Room and Events Manager Alex Palzewicz. “It’ll get used for, maybe, events like weddings when a caterer comes in. But hopefully, we’ll also have the ability to bring others in and plan some of our own events as well.”

Currently in the space is a range that is inoperable. But, Palzewicz says it is a constant reminder of what Barrel + Beam would like to do with the space. And now, they can use most of the money from the grant for some new equipment and make their dream a reality.

“You need to be able to have a dishwasher on site, so getting that plumbing,” Palzewicz said. “There will also, of course, be electrical updates.”

Barrel + Beam hopes patrons enjoy the upcoming changes. VanCourt looks forward to answer the often-asked questions: “Are you open?” and “Do you have food?”

“We’ve been lucky enough to say, ‘Yes, we do have some food,’” he stated. ‘As awesome as these Smelted pizzas are, it’s not going to be the same as when we’re making fresh deli food right here on-site.”

The hope is to have the kitchen operational by mid-summer.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Firetrucks outside Green Garden Road in Marquette County
UPDATE: Structure is a total loss after fire near Green Garden Road
The site of the former Marquette General Hospital
Marquette City Commission approves next step for former Marquette General Hospital site
Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner (middle) celebrates with young fans outside West Iron...
Ski Brule, Krist Oil to host fundraising event for Nick Baumgartner

Latest News

Skiers from the Northern Michigan University Men's and Women's Team prepare to slalom downhill...
Northern Michigan University Men’s and Women’s Alpine Ski Teams prepare for U.S. Collegiate Ski & Snowboard National Championships
Person holding up electrical cord to a space heater.
Preventing fires during the winter
The logo for U.P. Michigan Works!
Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is hosting a Clean Slate U.P. expungement event
MDHHS announces new task force to support LGBTQ+ families who want to adopt, foster children