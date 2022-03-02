Advertisement

‘Act Like Alphas’ volunteer group looks to help Marquette community

The non-profit says it is actively looking for new members.
John Matt and Mike Gorski, co-founders of Act Like Alphas.
John Matt and Mike Gorski, co-founders of Act Like Alphas.(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette non-profit is looking to make a difference.

Founded in October 2021, ‘Act Like Alphas’ offers volunteer services to area non-profits, businesses, churches, and other organizations who need event staff.

The group also provides snow removal services and is looking to help fund local start-up companies. Act Like Alphas says it has volunteered at the UP200, Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest, removed snow from sidewalks downtown Marquette, and more.

Co-founder Mike Gorski says the group is actively searching for more volunteers. “We feel that it’s extremely important to give and to serve,” Gorski said of the non-profit’s mission. “Long-term, we want to continue to grow the membership, we want to continue to find other organizations that need help.”

Act Like Alphas hosts an open meeting at 7:00 p.m. every Monday night at Campfire Co Works in Marquette. The group encourages interested volunteers to attend.

If interested in learning more about the group, check out its Facebook page by clicking here.

