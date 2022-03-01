Advertisement

Why you shouldn’t feel bad about enjoying a pączki on Fat Tuesday

If you don't like Paczkis, there are similar alternatives.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fat Tuesday is the day to enjoy a paczki. Shanthi Appelo, a registered dietician and a health and wellness spokesperson at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, says it’s a day to celebrate and indulge all you want.

She says the sweet treat tends to be the same amount of calories as a standard piece of pie or cake. If you don’t enjoy paczkis, there are other alternatives.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Photo credit: MBLP
Marquette BLP restores power to Marquette
Calumet Troopers, UPSET discover meth lab in City of Houghton
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
A woman enters a virtual reality game.
Tech and law experts explain “metaverse”
Cast members have been rehearsing consistently since January
“Check Please” premieres in Dickinson County on Friday
What is a metaverse? What these two say may surprise you.
Tech and law experts explain how close to metaverse we are