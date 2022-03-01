Advertisement

Vandals target ‘Russia House’ restaurant in Washington, DC

Vandals targeted a Russian-themed restaurant in Washington, DC, smashing windows and put signs outside. (SOURCE: WJLA)
By Kevin Lewis
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WJLA) – Vandals targeted a Russian-themed restaurant in Washington D.C.

The restaurant’s name has made it a target since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, although the owner said he’s not Russian and has no ties to the Russian government.

Vandals targeted The Russia House Restaurant and Lounge over the weekend, shattering at least two windows with a brick.

They also placed signs on the outside of the building. One read “House of Murderers.” Another had pro-Ukrainian writing.

Amina Odzackic was visiting D.C. and rented an Airbnb above the restaurant

“If they’re not Russian, first of all, or if they are Russian and don’t support the invasion, I feel really bad for them,” she said.

The owner called police Sunday and a report was made. No arrests have been made yet.

The Russia House Restaurant has been temporarily closed, not due to the Russia-Ukraine war, but because of COVID, according to its website.

Odzackic, who is coincidentally from Eastern Europe, plans to check out of the Airbnb on Wednesday. She hopes the rest of her stay in D.C. is uneventful.

“I hope that people kind of blew out their frustrations already and realize that this is maybe a wrong place to target,” she said.

The owner has taken down a Russian flag that flew beside the U.S. flag, hoping to spare the restaurant from another attack.

Police are investigating the incidents as possible hate crimes.

