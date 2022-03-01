Advertisement

UP Children’s Museum lifts capacity limits

Sign for the UPCM
Sign for the UPCM(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum is expanding their capacity. After consulting with Marquette County Medical Director Dr. Bob Lorinser the museum will now welcome walk-ins without a per-person limit.

They are still requiring masks at this time though. The Museum’s Educator says they’re excited to be at this point and welcome new visitors.

“With vaccinations up and hospitalizations and infection rates down we’ve been told that we can go ahead with this and so we’re looking forward to anybody coming in and playing, yes we’re going to still require masks because we want to protect the littlest of our little guests,” said Jim Edwards from the UPCM.

Birthday parties must still be scheduled in advance and celebrated privately and not during the museum’s open hours.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Two people injured in a Luce County crash.
Two injured in crash between snowmobile and minivan
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Breen Township snowmobile crash leaves one dead
School lockdown generic photo.
Appleton schools lift lockdowns after 15-year-old boy is taken into custody
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Northern High Lights in Crystal Falls will harvest its cannabis crop in the next few weeks.
Iron County cannabis grow facility prepares for harvest
All of the rooms will be remodeled and an elevator is going to be installed by the hotel’s east...
Renovations begin at hotel portion of Ojibwa Casino in Baraga
Firetrucks outside Green Garden Road in Marquette County
Roads blocked off for structure fire near Green Garden Road
The gym will have its grand opening on March 8th at midnight
New fitness center opening soon in L’Anse