UP Children’s Museum lifts capacity limits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum is expanding their capacity. After consulting with Marquette County Medical Director Dr. Bob Lorinser the museum will now welcome walk-ins without a per-person limit.

They are still requiring masks at this time though. The Museum’s Educator says they’re excited to be at this point and welcome new visitors.

“With vaccinations up and hospitalizations and infection rates down we’ve been told that we can go ahead with this and so we’re looking forward to anybody coming in and playing, yes we’re going to still require masks because we want to protect the littlest of our little guests,” said Jim Edwards from the UPCM.

Birthday parties must still be scheduled in advance and celebrated privately and not during the museum’s open hours.

