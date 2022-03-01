Advertisement

Ski Brule, Krist Oil to host fundraising event for Nick Baumgartner

Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner (middle) celebrates with young fans outside West Iron...
Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner (middle) celebrates with young fans outside West Iron County High School(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Ski Brule and Krist Oil Company will be hosting a fundraising event for Nick Baumgartner at Ski Brule Resort in Iron River, Mich. on Friday, March 11 from 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

There will also be a Ride with Nick Day at Ski Brule on March 13, from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.; a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Olympian on this day. All are welcome to join the celebration of Baumgartner’s accomplishments in addition to raising money for him to continue his snowboarding career.

Baumgartner had the success of standing on the podium with his teammate Lindsay Jacobellis after their first-ever Mixed Team Snowboard Cross event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. On February 14, he was welcomed home with parades through Iron Mountain, Crystal Falls and Iron River. Following the parade, the West Iron County High School hosted a celebration open to the public; and later in the week, the school had a pep rally for the students. Since then, Baumgartner has been traveling the U.P. to attend local high school pep rallies, sporting events and even community events including the UP200 in Marquette.

While attending the UP200 dog sled races in Marquette, in an interview the gold medalist mentioned, “It’s just awesome. I get to be around everybody, these are the people that support me and the people that have been behind me. On days like my first race, when I was devastated, it’s these people that I looked to for inspiration to keep moving. And man, do they pick me up with the messages… We got it, we got the grit and the hard work here in the UP.”

Baumgartner plans to continue his snowboarding career and compete in the upcoming 2022/2023 World Championships in Bakuriani, Ga. To do so, he will need funding for travel and food expenses.

