Roads blocked off for structure fire near Green Garden Road

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Chocolay Township Fire Department said a house on Green Garden Road is a total loss after a fire that started Tuesday afternoon.

The fire began around 2:30 PM.

Chocolay Township Fire and other agencies responded, resulting in the closure of Green Garden Road as they worked to contain the fire.

Green Garden Road between Green Garden Hill and Greenfield Road will remain closed for while crews are on scene.

Everyone was able to get out of the house safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Marquette Township Fire, Sands Township Fire, Skandia West Branch Fire, Marquette City Fire, Marquette County Sheriff’s Rescue, Chocolay Township Police, UPHS EMS, and the Marquette Board of Light and Power assisted on scene.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.