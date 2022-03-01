Renovations begin at hotel portion of Ojibwa Casino in Baraga

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - It is the dawn of a new day at Ojibwa Casino Hotel in Baraga. Starting on Tuesday, almost two years after the casino portion got renovated, it was the hotel’s turn, beginning with the refurbishing of the two-story building’s 40 rooms.

“These rooms are going to be sparkling new and ready to welcome guests with a higher raised bar level of comfort,” said Ojibwa’s Director of Marketing, Jim Orr. “So we’re very excited.”

TV6 was not able to go into a room undergoing work on Tuesday. But, below is an example of what the new rooms could potentially look like.

The casino hotel began what will be a months-long multi-million dollar hotel makeover on Tuesday (WLUC)

“There will be new carpeting,” Orr explained. “There will be new paint. There will be new furniture, new beds, new linens, wonderful new bathrooms with walk-in showers. {It’ll be} a complete remodel of every one of those rooms.”

The multi-million dollar project is split into two phases. Phase one will deal with 18 hotel rooms and the installation of an elevator in the stairwell area by the east entrance. Phase two consists of the other rooms, as well the remodeling of conference rooms, the front desk, and the hotel lobby.

“A lot of {the lobby} will be roped off as we redo the whole lobby,” Orr stated. “There will be signs directing folks where to go.”

As everyone waits for the final result, Orr says guests will greatly benefit.

“We’re doing it so they can have a more comfortable and more enjoyable hotel experience, and to stay with us once its complete,” he said. “It’s going to be gorgeous top to bottom, and we can’t wait to invite everybody back to stay with us.”

Orr says the hope is the entire hotel construction project will be completed by the end of August.

