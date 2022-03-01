Advertisement

Poker Run 2022 raises over $2,000 for MARESA

POKER RUN DONATION
POKER RUN DONATION(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club donated money to the Marquette Alger-RESA, the club presented a check of $2,200 dollars to the 3 MARESA transition programs.

The money was raised during the 2022 poker run fundraiser in which 8 students participated. The school says they are planning on using the funds for adaptive equipment or activities for the students.

“It means a lot and the nice thing is we didn’t ask them to, they offered and when you talk about make a difference, there are a lot of good people here in our community and they do make a big difference,” said Nancy Isaacson, MARESA Transition teacher.

The snowmobile club is planning on holding the fundraiser every year moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Photo credit: MBLP
Marquette BLP restores power to Marquette
Calumet Troopers, UPSET discover meth lab in City of Houghton
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
A woman enters a virtual reality game.
Tech and law experts explain “metaverse”
Cast members have been rehearsing consistently since January
“Check Please” premieres in Dickinson County on Friday
What is a metaverse? What these two say may surprise you.
Tech and law experts explain how close to metaverse we are