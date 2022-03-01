Poker Run 2022 raises over $2,000 for MARESA

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club donated money to the Marquette Alger-RESA, the club presented a check of $2,200 dollars to the 3 MARESA transition programs.

The money was raised during the 2022 poker run fundraiser in which 8 students participated. The school says they are planning on using the funds for adaptive equipment or activities for the students.

“It means a lot and the nice thing is we didn’t ask them to, they offered and when you talk about make a difference, there are a lot of good people here in our community and they do make a big difference,” said Nancy Isaacson, MARESA Transition teacher.

The snowmobile club is planning on holding the fundraiser every year moving forward.

