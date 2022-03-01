Advertisement

New Orleans hosts its 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020...
Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020 had created a superspreader event.(Lynne Mitchell | WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — People are out to party as New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 dawns Tuesday, with a day of back-to-back parades through the city.

Masks against COVID-19 are required only in indoor public spaces.

Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020 had created a superspreader event.

As it has for years, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club will open the day with a parade that started as a mockery of white festivities, with Black riders wearing blackface and grass skirts.

Next come the elaborate floats of Rex, the self-styled king of Carnival, followed by lots of homemade floats on long flatbed trailers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people injured in a Luce County crash.
Two injured in crash between snowmobile and minivan
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Breen Township snowmobile crash leaves one dead
School lockdown generic photo.
Appleton schools lift lockdowns after 15-year-old boy is taken into custody
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A snapshot of the new dashboard for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) bridge...
Gov. Whitmer announces 19 bridges to be repaired as work continues to fix state roads

Latest News

A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
Russia pummels Ukraine’s No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union Address amid national and...
Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union Address amid national and...
Biden to deliver State of the Union address
A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.
Family dog finds mountain lion hiding under home’s deck
A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.
Mountain lion found under home's deck (no sound)