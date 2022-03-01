Advertisement

New fitness center opening soon in L’Anse

Yooper Fitness will have cardio, weightlifting, and other equipment available to members looking to get some good exercise
The gym will have its grand opening on March 8th at midnight(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
L’Anse, Mich. (WLUC) - Yooper Fitness, a fitness center in Manistique, is opening a second location in L’Anse as soon as next week. The site is at the old Gambles location.

Co-owner Emily Marcotte says she and her husband, Tiger, started looking at having a gym in the L’Anse area last summer before construction began in December.

Cardio, weightlifting, and other equipment will be available to members looking to get some good exercise.

“We’re big on making sure that everybody can come in and feel secure and safe because sometimes, gyms can be an intimidating place,” said Marcotte. “We just want to make sure that everybody feels like they’ve got a place here and home here if they want to come.”

The grand opening for the gym is next Tuesday at midnight and will be open 24/7.

To sign up for a monthly or yearly membership, visit yooperfitness.net.

