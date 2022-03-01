Negaunee MSP welcomes three new troopers

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Three new Michigan State Police troopers are on patrol out of the Negaunee post. They graduated last month from the trooper recruit school in Lansing.

One of them, David Staser, got to patrol with a veteran trooper during his first week. Staser is a Marine Reserve from Oxford, Mi.

“I joined the [Michigan] State Police because I wanted to make a difference in whatever community I ended up in,” said Staser. “I felt it was a good continuation of what I had been doing in the Marine Corps.”

Troopers do not apply to a post – they are assigned.

Another new trooper, William Soper, was born in Escanaba. He says he’s happy to be back in the UP.

“Marquette is an awesome area to live in,” said Soper. “I picked Negaunee as my first choice and luckily I got selected to come here, super excited.”

Blaine Borman is the third new trooper. He’s a third-generation law enforcement officer who is also from Escanaba.

“The stories I’ve heard from my parents over the years and my grandparents,” said Borman. “[It] sounds like an awesome career. This is my third day but I’ve had a blast.”

The troopers completed a 26-week training period with nearly 50 other recruits.

Now, they’ll go on to complete a 17-week training course as field training officers.

