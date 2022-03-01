Advertisement

Nearly 500K families are stranded without reliable child care

Day care centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since...
Day care centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since before the pandemic.(comstock via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report estimates nearly half a million families do not have reliable child care, keeping parents at home and contributing to the worker shortage in the United States.

The report was published by Wells Fargo economists on Tuesday.

Daycare centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since before the pandemic, compared to the total employment deficit of just under 2%.

According to Wells Fargo’s estimates, that leaves about 460,000 families scrambling to find reliable long-term child care.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Photo credit: MBLP
Marquette BLP restores power to Marquette
Calumet Troopers, UPSET discover meth lab in City of Houghton
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports

Latest News

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked seven Asian women Sunday evening....
NYPD investigates assaults on Asian women
Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in...
Aerials of I-95 accidents
At least three dead in multi-vehicle accident on Florida interstate
At least three dead in multi-vehicle accident on Florida interstate
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others
The Russian invaders are shelling homes, hospitals and schools in Ukraine.
GRAPHIC: US slams lethal strikes on Ukrainian schools, hospitals, homes