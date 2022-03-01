Michigan Tech hires Rustman as new Offensive Line Coach

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech athletics has announced the hiring of Jack Rustman as football offensive line coach. Rustman joins the Huskies from Concordia University (Chicago), where he served as offensive line/assistant head coach from 2019-21. He was also the program’s offensive coordinator in 2021.

“We are excited to add Jack to our coaching staff,” said head football coach Steve Olson. “He has great experience that he will bring to the table as an offensive line coach and as an offensive coordinator at Concordia University Chicago. In addition, his knowledge of recruiting in Southeastern Wisconsin and down into the Chicago area will be a great asset.”

“I am excited to get back to the U.P and be able to coach in one of the best conferences in Division II,” Rustman said. “Michigan Tech has a rich history of tough, physical offensive lines and I am honored to continue that tradition.”

Prior to Concordia University, Rustman was the head football coach at West Chicago High School (2018), assistant coach at Loyola Academy (2016), and offensive line/offensive coordinator for two stints at Joliet West High School (2010-15, 2017).

As a player, Rustman helped the Johnsburg High School (Illinois) Skyhawks post their first-ever 10-win season and win the conference championship. He went on to play four years at Northern Michigan University. There he was a starter as a freshman at right tackle and later center. He was also team captain for three years and a two-time all-GLIAC selection.

In the fall of 2010, following a season playing with the Milwaukee Iron of the Arena Football League, Rustman did his student teaching at Joliet West High School. Rustman made the transition from player to coach and was named the varsity offensive line coach and strength and conditioning coach. The following year, he added offensive coordinator responsibilities to his title.

In 2016, Rustman moved on to Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois to assist with the offensive line. His year with the Ramblers allowed him to mentor a Division I tight end and two Division I AA linemen. The team finished second in the IHSA playoffs in Class 8A. Rustman returned to Joliet West for the 2017 season before taking on the head coach’s responsibilities at West Chicago High School. The Wildcats began 2018 with a roster of 36 players, which Rustman built up to 75 by the start of the season. The team averaged 325 yards per game on offense and had their first 300-yard passer in a game since 2002.

Rustman earned his B.A. in Physical/Health Education from Northern Michigan University in 2010. He then finished his master’s degree in Exercise Science from Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota in 2018.

Michigan Tech football finished the 2021 fall season 6-4 overall, including 5-2 in the GLIAC. The team is scheduled to start spring football practice on Tuesday, March 15 at Kearly Stadium.

