Marquette City Commission approves next step for former Marquette General Hospital site

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission Monday night unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the NMU Foundation for a $650-million project at the site of the former Marquette General Hospital.

The project would see buildings removed and the NMU Foundation says it envisions substantial senior housing, including assisted and independent living, along with multi-family and single-family housing.

“This is one of the biggest decisions the commission has seen in the past ten years maybe, this is a pretty big deal and a big opportunity, the old hospital site has been a priority for the commission, to find some redevelopment there for a long time,” said Marquette City Manager, Karen Kovacs.

The NMU Foundation says the request for quotation is likely to go out to developers next week.

