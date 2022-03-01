March means spring, kind of

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - March 1 is the start of meteorological spring but we’re still not done with winter in Upper Michigan. The National Weather Service uses March 1 to mark the start of spring based on annual temperature cycles.

Astronomical spring is based on the earth’s rotation around the sun and is later this month on March 20. The reason for our winters that seem to drag on? Location, location, location.

“The reason why our winter does last longer is we are at 45 degrees or higher north latitude, and because of that it can stay colder later into what you’d typically expect to be a spring month and thus we have our bouts of wintery weather,” said Matt Zika from the National Weather Service.

Zika also said this month looks more mild than February though, of course, there are still chances for winter storms.

