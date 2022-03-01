Advertisement

Keweenaw Mountain Lodge creating task force for potential cell towers

Keweenaw Mountain Lodge sign as seen in June 2019.
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge sign as seen in June 2019. (WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Mountain Lodge is creating a task force to address concerns about proposed cell towers.

Local government and tourism leaders are considering adding cell towers to the area that would make response times quicker for first responders, among other benefits.

This community task force will clearly define the problem at hand for the limited phone service in the Keweenaw and find a viable solution to the problem.

This, while hearing the public’s concerns about the impact on the landscape and keeping them informed about the progress.

“If an outside entity comes in and says this is what’s going to happen, the community doesn’t necessarily get a voice,” Keweenaw Mountain Lodge operations lead, Lucus Calhoun, said. “So, the task force is looking at that in a proactive way.”

The Keweenaw Mountain Lodge is considering 13 members for the task force. The group is volunteer-based.

Nominations for membership are due by March 15. You can nominate yourself or someone else.

To learn more about the Community Task Force, visit the group’s website here.

