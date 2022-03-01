Iron County cannabis grow facility prepares for harvest

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - You see cannabis products on dispensary shelves across the U.P., but only a handful of facilities in Upper Michigan have a state license to grow the product.

From the outside, Northern High Lights in Crystal Falls looks like an ordinary industrial building, but inside 500 cannabis plants grow in a controlled environment.

“We acquired the property two years ago from the City of Crystal Falls. This is a ground-up build on our facility,” said Donovan Burke, Northern High Lights Owner & Cultivator.

The company has a “Class B” license from the state, which allows it to grow up to 500 plants at a time for adult recreational use. Burke can harvest the crop four times a year.

“It takes about 90 days to turn and burn a crop. We are burning every 90 days. We are flipping the room out, we chop and harvest, and replant the room,” Burke explained.

Burke estimates he can harvest about 100 pounds of cannabis every three months. He then sells it to retail stores for roughly $2,000 a pound.

“We are going to be in RiZE [U.P.] in Iron Mountain, we are officially on their menu there, and then we just got into the Higher Love stores,” Burke said.

Some of the finished product was shipped to Higher Love in Ironwood Tuesday. Burke says growing cannabis is a meticulous job, and he learns something new from every harvest, like how to add new strains.

“Predominately we are running Platinum Punch right now, that is our main grower. We also weed in some other strains,” Burke said.

The facility has the technology to control the amount of light, heat, CO2, and nutrients the plants get. Burke says he has been licensed to grow since September.

“We are the first and only adult-use recreational growing facility in Iron County,” Burke said. “There are only about eight recreational adult-use growers in the U.P.”

Burke says being the first in the county had its growing pains, but one day he hopes to obtain a “Class C” license, which will allow him to grow 2,000 plants at a time. Burke has five seasonal part-time employees who help him each harvest.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.