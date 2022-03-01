Huron Mountain Bakery celebrates Paczki Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the busiest day of the year for Huron Mountain Bakery.

Fat Tuesday begins for the staff the Monday before at 2 AM. That’s when the bakery starts its 28-hour nothing-but-paczki-baking marathon.

Just like paczki are full of jelly, they’re full of history and tradition, too!

Huron Mountain Bakery requires all hands on deck the day before Fat Tuesday.

Paczki are sold at Huron Mountain Bakery on a first-come, first-serve basis.

