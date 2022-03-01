Advertisement

Huron Mountain Bakery celebrates Paczki Day

The bakery anticipates selling ~99% of its 16,500 paczki across the Marquette and Ishpeming locations
Huron Mountain Bakery celebrates Fat Tuesday with 16,000 paczki.
Huron Mountain Bakery celebrates Fat Tuesday with 16,000 paczki.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the busiest day of the year for Huron Mountain Bakery.

Fat Tuesday begins for the staff the Monday before at 2 AM. That’s when the bakery starts its 28-hour nothing-but-paczki-baking marathon.

Just like paczki are full of jelly, they’re full of history and tradition, too!

Learn more here...

Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday/Paczki Day is the busiest day of the year for Huron Mountain Bakery.

...and doubling back to that baking marathon, check out the process from start to finish here.

Huron Mountain Bakery requires all hands on deck the day before Fat Tuesday.

Paczki are sold at Huron Mountain Bakery on a first-come, first-serve basis.

