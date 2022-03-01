Huron Mountain Bakery celebrates Paczki Day
The bakery anticipates selling ~99% of its 16,500 paczki across the Marquette and Ishpeming locations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the busiest day of the year for Huron Mountain Bakery.
Fat Tuesday begins for the staff the Monday before at 2 AM. That’s when the bakery starts its 28-hour nothing-but-paczki-baking marathon.
Just like paczki are full of jelly, they’re full of history and tradition, too!
Paczki are sold at Huron Mountain Bakery on a first-come, first-serve basis.
