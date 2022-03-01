How Yoopers can support Ukraine

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - As Ukrainian people are being threatened by Russian forces over seas, you may be wondering how you can show support during this crisis.

We will continue to update this page as we learn of more opportunities to assist Ukraine. If you know of any ways to show support contact us at wlucnews@wluctv6.com.

Right here in Upper Michigan, people are rallying to help Ukraine.

Two Michigan Tech. graduate students are putting on two demonstrations that are open to the public this week in Houghton. Find out more here. The students also created a Facebook Page: Yoopers for Ukraine.

The YMCA of Marquette County is promoting a fundraiser for YMCA Ukraine. The donations will directly support civilians in Ukraine. If interested in donating to YMCA Ukraine, visit the Y’s website by clicking here.

Towners Pastry & Chocolate Shoppe with locations in Marquette and Gwinn will be selling yellow and blue eggs this spring in support of Ukraine. The eggs will be available in-store and online starting April 1, and 5% of net profits will be donated to an organization to help Ukrainian refugees. The shop owner hopes to begin pre-orders to get donations rolling soon.

Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani, the owner of Door County Candle Company in Wisconsin, has ties to Ukraine and is raising money for the war torn country. She is selling yellow and blue, vanilla scented candles in honor of her Ukraine heritage and 100% of the proceeds from those candles will be donated to help people. The online orders crashed the website and the shelves are out of stock. But reinforcements are here and more are on the way.

On the national stage, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are throwing their financial support behind the United Nations Refugee Agency, promising to match every donation up to $1 million for Ukrainian war refugees. If you would like to donate, click here.

