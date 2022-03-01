Honor Credit Union donates $1,500 to 906 Warrior Relief Fund

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Honor Credit Union’s Gwinn Member Center Team donated $1,500 to support the 906 Warrior Relief Fund (WRF).

The 906 Warrior Relief Fund is a nonprofit organization that provides monetary assistance to Active-Duty Military, Guard, Reserve and Veterans located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

In line with Honor’s values to support its communities, the 906 WRF believes in building a strong community presence, awareness, and support of its local service members. Supporting this organization strengthens the values that Honor has established as a credit union.

“Supporting this organization means a lot to the team here in Gwinn and to Honor C.U. as a whole. Organizations like the 906 Warrior Relief Fund work to bring the communities together and provide Veterans with peace of mind,” stated Honor’s Gwinn Member Center Manager, Adele Jacobson.

In 2021 alone, Honor supported over 50 organizations and events in our Upper Peninsula communities, including the Marquette Blues Fest, Negaunee Public Schools, and athletic programs; and is a proud supporter and donator of the Goals for Good Program with NMU Hockey. This investment into a new facility reiterates Honor’s commitment to continue serving the Gwinn, Negaunee, Marquette, and surrounding communities for decades to come.

