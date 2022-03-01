Advertisement

Grace Lutheran hosting Feeding America food truck March 2

A Feeding America Food Truck in Marquette
A Feeding America Food Truck in Marquette
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Grace Lutheran Church in Gwinn is doing their part to help their community. March 2 they’re hosting a Feeding America food truck at their church located off of state highway M-35.

They’re expecting to distribute 10-thousand pounds of food to anybody in need. Church official say they’ve seen a need in the community and are compelled to help meet that need.

“This is part of our witness, we are standing for a Jesus that tells us to feed the hungry, clothe the naked and to befriend the stranger and so this is just, for our church, living out who we are,” said Rev. Jack Busche, Pastor at Grace Lutheran.

The food distribution starts at 11 a.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 10 a.m. This is the second food truck Grace Lutheran has hosted this year.

