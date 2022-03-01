Advertisement

Fluffy snow finish to February, seasonable start to March Tuesday

Scattered snow showers tapering off in the U.P. through Tuesday morning with low temps from the 10s to 20s.
Fluffy snow finish to February, seasonable start to March Tuesday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A clipper system from the Canadian Prairies brings overnight scattered, light to occasionally moderate snow showers to Upper Michigan, with accumulations of snowfall ranging from a trace to 2″.

Wet snow conditions can lead to slushy, slippery road conditions as well as the potential for light icing accumulation overnight.

Temperatures early this week trend from seasonal to above average, then dropping below towards Thursday and Friday as the jet stream drives in colder air to the U.P. The jet stream then shifts southwesterly towards the weekend, steering in warmer air for a winter thaw but also serving as a track for a Colorado-based system that can bring potentially heavy snow and a wintry mix to Upper Michigan to end the week.

Tuesday, March 1: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; breezy with seasonal temps

>Highs: 20s-30s

Ash Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow showers; breezy

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow late

>Highs: 20

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a moderate to heavy wintry mix; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people injured in a Luce County crash.
Two injured in crash between snowmobile and minivan
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Breen Township snowmobile crash leaves one dead
School lockdown generic photo.
Appleton schools lift lockdowns after 15-year-old boy is taken into custody
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries

Latest News

Snowy end to February
Snowy end to February
Monday morning lows -10 to 10, with light to occasionally moderate snow spreading from west to...
Calm & chilly overnight before widespread snow Monday
Subzero Saturday a.m. temps possible, until strong southerly winds stir up a winter thaw in the...
Overnight chill to a windy warm-up Saturday
Calm weekend ahead
Calm but breezy weekend ahead