Fluffy snow finish to February, seasonable start to March Tuesday.

A clipper system from the Canadian Prairies brings overnight scattered, light to occasionally moderate snow showers to Upper Michigan, with accumulations of snowfall ranging from a trace to 2″.

Wet snow conditions can lead to slushy, slippery road conditions as well as the potential for light icing accumulation overnight.

Temperatures early this week trend from seasonal to above average, then dropping below towards Thursday and Friday as the jet stream drives in colder air to the U.P. The jet stream then shifts southwesterly towards the weekend, steering in warmer air for a winter thaw but also serving as a track for a Colorado-based system that can bring potentially heavy snow and a wintry mix to Upper Michigan to end the week.

Tuesday, March 1: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; breezy with seasonal temps

>Highs: 20s-30s

Ash Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow showers; breezy

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow late

>Highs: 20

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a moderate to heavy wintry mix; blustery

>Highs: 30s

