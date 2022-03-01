Advertisement

DNR now hiring conservation officers

Michigan DNR now hiring officers
Michigan DNR now hiring officers(WILX)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is currently hiring conservation officers. The hiring process includes physical fitness test and background investigation.

After that, it’s off to the academy downstate followed by field training and specialized training in the areas of marine, off-road vehicle, fish and game, and waterfowl identification and enforcement. Current conversation officers say it’s a good career full of variety.

“It’s a very rewarding career, a very fun job, when recruits graduate the whole process they they get issued their own brand-new Chevy Silverado, they get issued a snowmobile, a four-wheeler, they get issued a boat, so we do get all the fun toys to play with,” said Jeremy Sergey, DNR Conservation Officer.

The first step to becoming a conservation officer is taking the entry-level law enforcement exam. You must take and pass this exam before applying.

