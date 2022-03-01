Calm start to the month of March

As we break in the month of March conditions will be mostly calm with the occasional snow shower mid this week. The system Wednesday will move in the morning and then after the main system it will leave behind some lake effect snow, most areas will experience 1 to 3 inches of snow. The weekend is looking to have a wintry mix in the forecast and will move in Saturday morning, most areas possibly experiencing ice at some point during the day.

>Highs: Low to High 20s; Possible 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with the occasional break of sunshine; mild lake effect snow on NW wind belts

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate patches of snow; breezy conditions

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Thursday: Cooler conditions; partly cloudy

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy; chance of evening snow

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Initially snow in the morning turning into mix by the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Wintry mix throughout the day with chances of rain in the morning hours

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Chances of snow in the morning; mostly cloudy

