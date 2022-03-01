Advertisement

Calm start to the month of March

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As we break in the month of March conditions will be mostly calm with the occasional snow shower mid this week. The system Wednesday will move in the morning and then after the main system it will leave behind some lake effect snow, most areas will experience 1 to 3 inches of snow. The weekend is looking to have a wintry mix in the forecast and will move in Saturday morning, most areas possibly experiencing ice at some point during the day.

>Highs: Low to High 20s; Possible 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with the occasional break of sunshine; mild lake effect snow on NW wind belts

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate patches of snow; breezy conditions

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Thursday: Cooler conditions; partly cloudy

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy; chance of evening snow

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Initially snow in the morning turning into mix by the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Wintry mix throughout the day with chances of rain in the morning hours

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Chances of snow in the morning; mostly cloudy

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Photo credit: MBLP
Marquette BLP restores power to Marquette
Calumet Troopers, UPSET discover meth lab in City of Houghton
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports

Latest News

Widespread sunshine Thursday as Yooper flurries taper off east in the afternoon -- highs 10s/20s.
Cold but sunnier Thursday on tap
Wintry mix in store for weekend
Wintry mix in store for the weekend
Fast-moving system from the Canadian Prairies spreads light to moderate snow over Upper...
Marching clipper system brings widespread snow Wednesday
Scattered snow showers tapering off in the U.P. through Tuesday morning with low temps from the...
Fluffy snow finish to February, seasonable start to March Tuesday