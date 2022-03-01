Advertisement

Baraga’s Osterman MVP of Copper Mountain Conference Girls Basketball

By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Copper Mountain Conference Girls Basketball 2021-22 All Conference

Most Valuable Player: Reide Osterman Baraga SR

Defensive Player of the year: Makennah Uotila Ontonagon JR

Coach of the year: Tyler Larson Baraga

Team of the year: Baraga

Copper Mountain Conference Elite Team:

Reide Osterman Baraga SR

Makennah Uotila Ontonagon JR

Kate Borseth Ewen-Trout Creek JR

Emily Jokela Lake Linden-Hubbell FR

Corina Jahfetson Baraga JR

Ashley Datto Dollar Bay JR

Copper Country Division 1st team

Reide Osterman Baraga SR

Emily Jokela Lake Linden-Hubbell FR

Corina Jahfetson Baraga JR

Ashlea Datto Dollar Bay JR

Taylor Sanregret L’Anse SR

Porcupine Mountain Division 1st team

Makennah Uotila Ontonagon JR

Kate Borseth Ewen-Trout Creek JR

Hanna Vaughn Ironwood FR

Emma Besonen Ewen-Trout Creek 8th

Laura Uribes Bessemer JR

Alaya Ruotsala Ironwood JR

Copper Country Division 2nd team

Maggie Gaunt Dollar Bay SR

Makennah Hendrickson Baraga SO

Sara Johnson Jeffers SO

Trisha Pietila Chassell JR

Sophia Rice L’Anse JR

Kylie Michaelson Baraga JR

Porcupine Mountain Division 2nd team

Kiirsa Kolpack Ontonagon SR

Brooke Stanislawski Bessemer SO

Annabelle Besonen Watersmeet JR

Anna Buerger Ironwood SR

Lilly McIntyre Ontonagon JR

Copper Country Honorable Mention

Taylor Heinonen Jeffers FR

Paris Olson Chassell Senior

Porcupine Mountain Honorable Mention

Savannah Hannu Ironwood JR

Kayla Londo Wakefield-Marenisco SR

Emmy Bobula Ontonagon JR

Ontionna Brunk Watersmeet JR

