Baraga’s Osterman MVP of Copper Mountain Conference Girls Basketball
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Copper Mountain Conference Girls Basketball 2021-22 All Conference
Most Valuable Player: Reide Osterman Baraga SR
Defensive Player of the year: Makennah Uotila Ontonagon JR
Coach of the year: Tyler Larson Baraga
Team of the year: Baraga
Copper Mountain Conference Elite Team:
Reide Osterman Baraga SR
Makennah Uotila Ontonagon JR
Kate Borseth Ewen-Trout Creek JR
Emily Jokela Lake Linden-Hubbell FR
Corina Jahfetson Baraga JR
Ashley Datto Dollar Bay JR
Copper Country Division 1st team
Reide Osterman Baraga SR
Emily Jokela Lake Linden-Hubbell FR
Corina Jahfetson Baraga JR
Ashlea Datto Dollar Bay JR
Taylor Sanregret L’Anse SR
Porcupine Mountain Division 1st team
Makennah Uotila Ontonagon JR
Kate Borseth Ewen-Trout Creek JR
Hanna Vaughn Ironwood FR
Emma Besonen Ewen-Trout Creek 8th
Laura Uribes Bessemer JR
Alaya Ruotsala Ironwood JR
Copper Country Division 2nd team
Maggie Gaunt Dollar Bay SR
Makennah Hendrickson Baraga SO
Sara Johnson Jeffers SO
Trisha Pietila Chassell JR
Sophia Rice L’Anse JR
Kylie Michaelson Baraga JR
Porcupine Mountain Division 2nd team
Kiirsa Kolpack Ontonagon SR
Brooke Stanislawski Bessemer SO
Annabelle Besonen Watersmeet JR
Anna Buerger Ironwood SR
Lilly McIntyre Ontonagon JR
Copper Country Honorable Mention
Taylor Heinonen Jeffers FR
Paris Olson Chassell Senior
Porcupine Mountain Honorable Mention
Savannah Hannu Ironwood JR
Kayla Londo Wakefield-Marenisco SR
Emmy Bobula Ontonagon JR
Ontionna Brunk Watersmeet JR
