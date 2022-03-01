2 demonstrations planned in Houghton to show support for Ukraine

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In a show of support for their home country, two Michigan Tech University graduate students from Ukraine are putting on two demonstrations that are open to the public this week.

The first is Tuesday at noon near the Husky Statue on the Michigan Tech campus. The two graduate students from the chemistry are going to share their personal and family experience with what is happening in Ukraine. The students will share information on how to support their community amid Russia’s attacks.

The second demonstration is Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. near the Portage Lake Lift Bridge, organizers say.

