YMCA of Marquette County promotes fundraiser for YMCA Ukraine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette branch of an international non-profit is raising awareness about how you can help Ukraine.

The YMCA’s USA World Service Campaign is working alongside YMCA Europe, and the World YMCA to raise money for Ukraine’s YMCA.

Fundraising Director Grace Brindle says that donations can help Ukrainian civilians in a few important ways amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. “Ukraine can use the support for offering help, food, meals, places for people who are displaced to go, and also whatever support is needed,” Brindle said. “We doing our little part [to promote this issue] here in Marquette County.”

If interested in donating to YMCA Ukraine, visit the Y’s website by clicking here.

