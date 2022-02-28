Advertisement

YMCA of Marquette County promotes fundraiser for YMCA Ukraine

The international non-profit is doing its part to support civilians caught in the Ukranian-Russian conflict.
Graphic depicting Ukraine on a map in Europe. The YMCA is hosting a fundraiser to support the YMCA Ukraine and its efforts to helps civilians trapped in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.(YMCA Ukraine)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette branch of an international non-profit is raising awareness about how you can help Ukraine.

The YMCA’s USA World Service Campaign is working alongside YMCA Europe, and the World YMCA to raise money for Ukraine’s YMCA.

Fundraising Director Grace Brindle says that donations can help Ukrainian civilians in a few important ways amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. “Ukraine can use the support for offering help, food, meals, places for people who are displaced to go, and also whatever support is needed,” Brindle said. “We doing our little part [to promote this issue] here in Marquette County.”

If interested in donating to YMCA Ukraine, visit the Y’s website by clicking here.

How Yoopers can support Ukraine

