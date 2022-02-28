Advertisement

US closes embassy in Belarus, lets staff leave in Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced embassy moves in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has closed the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and is allowing non-essential staff at the U.S. Embassy in Russia to leave the country due to the war in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy and the authorized departure from Moscow in a statement on Monday.

“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” he said.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Firetrucks outside Green Garden Road in Marquette County
Roads blocked off for structure fire near Green Garden Road
The site of the former Marquette General Hospital
Marquette City Commission approves next step for former Marquette General Hospital site
How Yoopers can support Ukraine

Latest News

OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna, Austria.
OPEC, allies weigh oil output amid high prices, Russian war
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy details the impact the Russian invasion has had on sleep.
Zelenskyy: 'We’ve hardly slept for seven nights' since invasion began
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
Germany is disbursing money for the care of aged Holocaust survivors.
Germany to give $720 million for care of aging Holocaust survivors globally
Dramatic video captures floor collapsing during teen's party