Unity Human Performance offering donation-based workouts
No membership required
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The founder of Unity Human Performance believes that good health should be accessible and affordable- that’s why you don’t need to commit to a monthly payment to use the gym. In fact, you don’t have to commit to any payment at all. The gym offers all of its services and sessions by donation.
Connor Ryan talks about why he uses this model of payment at his gym.
Connor Ryan says he trains individuals, groups, and organized teams.
For a glimpse into one of Ryan’s group workout sessions...
You can see a full schedule and list of services at www.unity906.com.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.