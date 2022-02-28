Unity Human Performance offering donation-based workouts

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The founder of Unity Human Performance believes that good health should be accessible and affordable- that’s why you don’t need to commit to a monthly payment to use the gym. In fact, you don’t have to commit to any payment at all. The gym offers all of its services and sessions by donation.

Connor Ryan talks about why he uses this model of payment at his gym.

The Negaunee private training gym offers workout sessions based on donations.

Connor Ryan says he trains individuals, groups, and organized teams.

For a glimpse into one of Ryan’s group workout sessions...

Unity Human Performance works with teams and individuals on power, mobility, and strength.

You can see a full schedule and list of services at www.unity906.com.

