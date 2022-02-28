Advertisement

Unity Human Performance offering donation-based workouts

No membership required
Ishpeming wrestlers work out while Connor and Tia chat about group training sessions.
Ishpeming wrestlers work out while Connor and Tia chat about group training sessions.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The founder of Unity Human Performance believes that good health should be accessible and affordable- that’s why you don’t need to commit to a monthly payment to use the gym. In fact, you don’t have to commit to any payment at all. The gym offers all of its services and sessions by donation.

Connor Ryan talks about why he uses this model of payment at his gym.

The Negaunee private training gym offers workout sessions based on donations.

Connor Ryan says he trains individuals, groups, and organized teams.

For a glimpse into one of Ryan’s group workout sessions...

Unity Human Performance works with teams and individuals on power, mobility, and strength.

You can see a full schedule and list of services at www.unity906.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Firetrucks outside Green Garden Road in Marquette County
Roads blocked off for structure fire near Green Garden Road
The site of the former Marquette General Hospital
Marquette City Commission approves next step for former Marquette General Hospital site
How Yoopers can support Ukraine

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Northern High Lights in Crystal Falls will harvest its cannabis crop in the next few weeks.
Iron County cannabis grow facility prepares for harvest
All of the rooms will be remodeled and an elevator is going to be installed by the hotel’s east...
Renovations begin at hotel portion of Ojibwa Casino in Baraga
Firetrucks outside Green Garden Road in Marquette County
Roads blocked off for structure fire near Green Garden Road
The gym will have its grand opening on March 8th at midnight
New fitness center opening soon in L’Anse