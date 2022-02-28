Advertisement

Two injured in crash between snowmobile and minivan

Two people injured in a Luce County crash.
Two people injured in a Luce County crash.(MGN)
By Grace Blair
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people were injured in a crash between a snowmobile and a Toyota minivan on M-28 and County Road 401 in Pentland Township, Luce County on February 26, 2022.

The snowmobile driver was a 15-year-old male from Harrison Township. Michigan. He was traveling with his family at the time of the crash. The driver of the Toyota Mini Van was a 63-year-old female from Newberry, Michigan.

Michigan State Police Troopers from Sault Ste. Marie responded to the crash and found the snowmobile and minivan heavily damaged. The snowmobile driver attempted to cross M-28 but did not yield for a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The driver of the minivan was treated by Luce EMS and released on scene.

The snowmobile driver was treated at Helen Newberry Joy Hospital for severe head injuries and numerous other injuries. He was airlifted to Marquette UP Health Systems for emergency surgery and then airlifted to U of M Hospital for more surgeries. He remains in critical condition.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Luce County Sheriff’s Department snowmobile patrol, DNR and Luce County Fire/EMS. The crash remains under investigation.

