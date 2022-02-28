Advertisement

Snowy end to February

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As February comes to a close we are in store for one more round of snow showers with most areas experiencing 1-3 inches of snow. We’ll have a slight break of snow on Tuesday with some warmer temps in the low to high 20s. As the week progresses more snow is in store for Wednesday and then heading into the weekend chances of a wintry mix will rise. Saturday and Sunday are looking to be filled with snow and ice possible leading to some slick conditions out on the road.

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Monday: Seasonal temps; light snow showers throughout U.P.

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Tuesday: Calmer conditions; partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Mid 10s to Mid 20s

Wednesday: Snow showers throughout the day; cool seasonal

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Thursday: Cool out west; Partly cloudy skies

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; snow showers in evening

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Wintry mix moving in the evening; Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mixed conditions persisting; mostly cloudy

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Firetrucks outside Green Garden Road in Marquette County
Roads blocked off for structure fire near Green Garden Road
The site of the former Marquette General Hospital
Marquette City Commission approves next step for former Marquette General Hospital site
How Yoopers can support Ukraine

Latest News

Fast-moving system from the Canadian Prairies spreads light to moderate snow over Upper...
Marching clipper system brings widespread snow Wednesday
Calm start to the month of March
Calm start to the month of March
Scattered snow showers tapering off in the U.P. through Tuesday morning with low temps from the...
Fluffy snow finish to February, seasonable start to March Tuesday
Monday morning lows -10 to 10, with light to occasionally moderate snow spreading from west to...
Calm & chilly overnight before widespread snow Monday