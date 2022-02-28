Snowy end to February

As February comes to a close we are in store for one more round of snow showers with most areas experiencing 1-3 inches of snow. We’ll have a slight break of snow on Tuesday with some warmer temps in the low to high 20s. As the week progresses more snow is in store for Wednesday and then heading into the weekend chances of a wintry mix will rise. Saturday and Sunday are looking to be filled with snow and ice possible leading to some slick conditions out on the road.

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Monday: Seasonal temps; light snow showers throughout U.P.

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Tuesday: Calmer conditions; partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Mid 10s to Mid 20s

Wednesday: Snow showers throughout the day; cool seasonal

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Thursday: Cool out west; Partly cloudy skies

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; snow showers in evening

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Wintry mix moving in the evening; Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mixed conditions persisting; mostly cloudy

