Appleton schools lift lockdowns after 15-year-old boy is taken into custody

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several Appleton schools went into lockdown Monday due to what was initially described as a “situation in the community.” According to police, a parent called at about 11:45 Monday morning concerned because her 15-year-old son who made threats about harming other people. The boy left his home before police arrived.

Police found out the boy was involved in a fight with 3 or 4 other Appleton students Sunday evening. “He was possibly planning on looking for them,” the police department said.

Eventually the teenager was spotted walking near College Avenue downtown and taken into custody around 2 o’clock. The lockdown was lifted minutes later.

“He is a student at an Appleton Area School District facility is the best I can give you right now, but precautionarily until he was accounted for, not knowing exactly what his motivation or level of anger was, we wanted to have a presence at all of the schools,” Appleton Police Capt. Todd Freeman said.

The Appleton Area School District says the lockdown included: Appleton Central Program - AASD/DSA, Columbus Elementary School, Appleton Bilingual School, Edison Elementary School, Appleton, Wilson Raiders Middle School, Appleton West High School, Appleton North High School, Christian Cooperative Preschool, and Community Nursery School, Kaleidoscope Academy, Dunlap Elementary.

Because of a technology problem, parental notification was delayed by about an hour. It read, “During a precautionary lockdown, we secure the building and continue with class. We are currently working with the APD to ensure the safety of all staff and students. Parents and families should not come to the schools at this time or call as we are trying to keep the phone lines open. Doors will remain locked.”

The district apologized for the delay in communication to families and said it’s working with its vendor to address the situation.

“Infinite Campus, our mass notification system is malfunctioning. We will keep this post updated. We continue to work closely with APD on this developing situation,” the district said. “The affected schools are working to send out notifications to their families with some success. We continue to experience significant technical difficulties with Infinite Campus.”

“They were very upfront that their notification system has been malfunctioning and they actually sent that very message to parents, of which I am one ,so they were very transparent about that and I assume working with the vendor to make good on that,” Freeman said.

Police have not said where the fight occurred or what it was about, but added it’s possible the other teens involved in the fight could also face charges.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.