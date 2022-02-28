The Ryan Report - February 27, 2022
This week, Don Ryan spends time speaking with a former member of congress, a wildlife biologist and veteran broadcaster.
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with retired congress member Bart Stupak, DNR wildlife biologist Brain Roell and Copper County broadcaster Dick Storm about a host of topics.
Storm has been on the radio in the Copper County since 1964; he reflects on how it all began in his conversation with Ryan. Stupak recounts his time in congress when the events of 9/11 ensued. Roell informs viewers about “urban foxes” that may be setting up home in your back yard.
Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4:
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.