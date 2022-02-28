Advertisement

The Ryan Report - February 27, 2022

This week, Don Ryan spends time speaking with a former member of congress, a wildlife biologist and veteran broadcaster.
Don Ryan shares a conversation with retired member of congress, Bart Stupak.
By Don Ryan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with retired congress member Bart Stupak, DNR wildlife biologist Brain Roell and Copper County broadcaster Dick Storm about a host of topics.

Storm has been on the radio in the Copper County since 1964; he reflects on how it all began in his conversation with Ryan. Stupak recounts his time in congress when the events of 9/11 ensued. Roell informs viewers about “urban foxes” that may be setting up home in your back yard.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Don Ryan shares a conversation with Dick Storm, veteran Copper County broadcaster.

Part 3:

Don Ryan shares a conversation with DNR wildlife biologist Brain Roell.

Part 4:

Don Ryan reflects on repetitive daily tasks.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

