Michigan to lift mask requirement for many state employees

Michigan is lifting its mask requirement for many state employees beginning Thursday.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Thursday, many state employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work.

This decision comes as a result of Michigan’s declining COVID-19 infections.

The Office of the State announced the change Monday. Though, masking may still be mandated for some employees working inside prisons and state hospitals.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has given individual state departments and offices flexibility in determining if workers should come into the office or work remotely.

Before the Centers for Disease Control and Protection issued the latest recommendations – the state health department had already stopped urging that masks be worn inside schools and other public places.

The announcement comes days after the federal government released new guidelines on COVID-19. Previously, people in counties where COVID-19 posed a low or medium threat to hospitals were told they could stop wearing masks.

Currently, about 10% of Michigan’s population lives in counties where people are encouraged to still wear a mask indoors in public.

On Monday, the seven-day average of new daily infections was 1,050. This is the lowest average of new daily cases reported since the summer of 2021. Seven-day hospitalization averages are also at their lowest point in the last six months.

To keep up to date on COVID-19 in your community, check out the State of Michigan’s Coronavirus Dashboard.

