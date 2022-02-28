Marquette resident and Hungarian native recalls living through 1956 Hungarian Revolution

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette resident recalls living through a conflict similar to the Ukraine-Russia situation.

“Who am I to complain about bad food or any other discomfort?,” Marquette Resident and Hungarian Native Csaba Kovacs said.

After what he has been through, Kovacs does not take much for granted. He is 69 years old and lives in Marquette. Until he was ten years old, Kovacs lived near Budapest, Hungary.

When he was four, university students began an uprising to overthrow the Hungarian People’s Republic of the Soviet Union.

This led to a conflict between the Hungarian Army and Hungarian militias, who were pro-revolution, against the Soviet Red Army and Hungarian State Protection Authority, its secret police force, who were both anti-revolution at a time when Hungary was part of the Soviet Union.

“A four-and-a-half-year-old is not thinking of dying, getting shot, getting killed, or even losing a parent,” Kovacs said.

Looking back, Kovacs realizes how dangerous his situation really was. His dad fought against the Red Army during the revolution.

Kovacs did not see him again until 1962, six years after the revolution began and ended. “He went to the large coal bin, dug around, took out his revolver, kissed my mom, myself, and my brother goodbye,” Kovacs said.

According to the American-Hungarian Educators Association, around 2,500 Hungarians died from Oct. 23 to Nov. 4, the span of the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. After it ended on Nov. 4, 22,000 were imprisoned, 13,00 were interned, and 229 were executed according to a report by NATO. Kovacs’ dad was not one of them, but he recalls being terrified it could happen.

“I used to wake up in the morning to get my hot cocoa and look out the window only to see Russian soldiers across the street with their guns drawn,” Kovacs said. “I remember running down to the basement which was nothing but a big coal bin where we stored our coal for heating, and spending nights there when the bombers came in.”

Kovacs likens his experience to the current Ukrainian-Russian conflict. Saying TV coverage of the conflict brings back painful memories. “It’s just terrible, and I have difficulty watching it,” Kovacs said while holding back tears.

Kovacs says his family was part of the roughly 200,000 Hungarians displaced from their homes after the failed revolution. In 1962, his family immigrated to the United States after being forced out of their home.

Kovacs hopes the U.S. can come to a resolution with Russia to stop its attacks on Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.