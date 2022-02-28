Dickinson County elementary school kicks off reading month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - March is reading month across the U.S. and a Dickinson County Elementary School revealed its featured book of the month.

Kingsford’s Woodland Elementary announced that this month the entire school will read “Fantastic Mr. Fox” by Roald Dahl, the author of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “James and the Giant Peach.”

Teachers dressed up as farm animals during an assembly to the entire school. Each day, students will read one chapter in class and complete farm-themed projects. This is the 10th year the school has done the “One School One Book” program.

“That is what March is for, to build that love of reading and to get those kids to try new kinds of stories and share them with each other,” said Darren Petschar, Woodland Elementary Principal.

Students were sent home with activity packets to do at home. They will start reading “Fantastic Mr. Fox” tomorrow in class.

