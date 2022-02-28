“Crafters on Central” open to the public in Florence

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A new art and craft store is opening to the public this week in Florence County.

A new store on Central Avenue in Florence is hoping to inspire your creative side through a variety of outlets. “Crafters on Central” will open to the public for the first time Tuesday.

“We had a mission to bring art to the local area for all ages and all abilities. We are going to offer a variety of things from painting, to knitting, macrame, stain glass, and photography,” said Stacey Lantagne, Crafters on Central Owner.

Lantagne and her husband bought the building in 2021 and renovated it. She says that the reception from the community has been overwhelmingly positive so far.

“Art is important, it’s therapy. It allows you to be creative and engaged,” Lantagne said. “It allows you to be with a community of other people that are like-minded and see unique talents.”

The store also features a “splatter room,” where customers are given a poncho, hair cap, shoe coverings, googles, and paint to decorate the wall.

“We’ve got black lights and music, and you just go in. There really are no rules. You can spray each other, a canvas, and you have a lot of fun,” Lantagne said.

Another more peaceful stress relief activity is taking a class. Lantagne says the studio has a liquor license and can serve wine and beer during events. She hopes the studio becomes a destination for trying new activities.

“There is no art that is off-limits. We will explore any options and try to bring as much variety as we can,” Lantagne said.

Lantagne says the studio can host birthday parties and private events. She says hours are flexible right now but will expand during the summer.

You can sign-up for classes or reserve a spot in the splatter room by visiting the store’s website.

