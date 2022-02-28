Advertisement

Breen Township snowmobile crash leaves one dead

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 64-year-old Green Bay, Wisconsin resident is dead after crashing a snowmobile. The crash was in Breen Township near Foster City Road on trail 115 on February 25, 2022.

The driver didn’t make a sharp turn and left the trail, resulting in fatal injuries. Michigan State Troopers from the Iron Mountain Post responded to the fatal crash.

The snowmobile driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Mark Meyer, 62, conducted an emergency plane landing on Indian lake Thursday afternoon.
Delta County pilot not hurt after emergency landing on frozen lake in Schoolcraft County
Escanaba High School sign.
Escanaba HS girls wrestling team makes history
The MCECF was created to fill a need in the community
Fund created to help families who experience a violent suicide
At least 18 teams participate in the event in front of over 1,500 people in attendance
Over 1,500 people attend the return of the Trenary Outhouse Classic

Latest News

Two people injured in a Luce County crash.
Two injured in crash between snowmobile and minivan
Meijer State Games of Michigan event sign outside Marquette Mountain
Meijer State Games of Michigan wrap up final day of winter games competition
Nice Day in Upper Michigan
Calm and nice conditions across U.P. on Saturday
Snowshoe race in Marquette
Snowshoe race held at Rippling River Resort