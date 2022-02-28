Breen Township snowmobile crash leaves one dead

BREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 64-year-old Green Bay, Wisconsin resident is dead after crashing a snowmobile. The crash was in Breen Township near Foster City Road on trail 115 on February 25, 2022.

The driver didn’t make a sharp turn and left the trail, resulting in fatal injuries. Michigan State Troopers from the Iron Mountain Post responded to the fatal crash.

The snowmobile driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

