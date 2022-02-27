Advertisement

Snowshoe race held at Rippling River Resort

Snowshoe race in Marquette
Snowshoe race in Marquette(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of people embraced winter by competing in a snowshoe race on Saturday.

As a part of the Meijer State Games of Michigan, participants raced in varying lengths ranging from 50 to 400 meters. The “Michigan special Olympics Area 36″ managed the event. It was held at Rippling River Resort. Meijer State Games Executive Director, Eric Engelbarts said that anyone can participate in the state games.

“It hits on that mission though, participation, sportsmanship and healthy living. Just getting Michigan residents out and moving around, it doesn’t matter who you are, you can participate in the games, to be able to include snowshoeing in the games is absolutely perfect,” he said.

After all the races were finished the top three competitors were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals.

