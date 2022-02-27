Over 1,500 people attend the return of the Trenary Outhouse Classic

TRENARY, Mich. (WLUC) - On a sunny Saturday in Trenary, over 1,500 people gathered to watch competitors perform some heavy doody.

Handmade outhouses raced for the best time during a U.P. hit: the 29th Trenary Outhouse Classic.

“It basically relies on the racers and the spectators,” said Mimi Cady, the President of the Trenary Outhouse Classic Committee. “I’m pretty sure if I wasn’t here, the race would still happen anyway. They would just show up.”

At least 18 teams participated, including a few that involved kids. The top two winners of each class received cash prizes, while the 1st place team also earned a trophy. This year’s event featured some new teams, including Those Guys TV and The Greasy Sliders.

“I grew up in Gladstone, so I’ve known about this my whole life,” said Greasy Sliders’ Thomas Claycomb. “I finally decided to say, ‘Hey. Maybe I’ll come up here and see what it’s about.’”

“We’re always up here snowmobiling and doing other activities,” said Those Guys TV’s Kane Bourbina. “We just decided to come up here and give it a shot.”

Participants said they were happy to just have fun no matter the outcome.

“COVID put a damper on a lot of things,” Bourbina stated. “But, we’re bigger, better, and stronger, and we’re here to have a good time.”

“We do plan on coming back just to see what next year holds,” Claycomb said. “It’s probably a little different every year, and I’m excited to see how it’s going to change and how it’s going to grow.”

Cady says most of the money from the event goes back to the town.

“It helps with some of our local businesses as well,” she explained. “{They} get that little push to make it through this dreary winter and into the summer months.”

After last year’s races were canceled, organizers were thrilled to have them back.

“This is the most amazing feeling I’ve felt in over a year,” said Cady. “To just see everybody come back together and do these races, help the town, and all the fun that goes along with it.”

Saturday’s event provided a sense of relief and normalcy for all who were here. And they are planning to “go” together to next year’s Trenary Outhouse Classic.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.