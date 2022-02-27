Nearly 100 scouts gather in Rapid River for the 74th Red Buck Klondike Derby

Advertisement

Nearly 100 boys and girls show off their teamwork skills they learned over the past year through numerous activities(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts showed off some skills during the Red Buck District’s 74th Klondike Derby. The event took place at the Bay de Noc-Grand Island Trailhead in Rapid River.

Around 100 boys and girls from Delta and Schoolcraft counties performed activities based on what they learned throughout the past year.

Some events included knots and lashings, bigfoot walking, and snowshoeing. Awards were given to the top winning patrols and Cub Scout groups.

“The most important thing that we’re doing here today is the whole teamwork activity because everything we do is as a patrol, a group, and a team,” said Red Buck District Commissioner Mark Rose.

Red Buck District’s next event is the Spring Camporee in May at a location to be determined. Next year’s Klondike Derby will be held at Camp Hiawatha.

