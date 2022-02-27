MTU Hockey suffers second straight 2-1 loss to top ranked Mavericks

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 14 Michigan Tech wrapped up the regular season with a 2-1 loss to No. 1 Minnesota State Saturday at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. It was the fourth one-goal game against the Mavericks this season.

Tech finished with a 19-11-3 overall record and a 16-8-2 mark in the CCHA and will turn its attention to the postseason. The Huskies are the No. 2 seed in the CCHA Mason Cup Playoffs and will host No. 7 seed Ferris State next weekend in a best-of-three series.

“I thought that we played a solid hockey game,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “I thought the goaltending was outstanding on both ends. It was a good game and we’re going to come out feeling confident that we can compete with anybody in the country.”

The first two periods were similar to Friday. Tech took an early lead on a goal by its top line and Nathan Smith tied in the second period.

Brian Halonen scored his 21st goal of the season 2:47 into the game. Tommy Parrottino created a turnover on the half-wall and Halonen used a quick backhand move to give the Huskies the lead with his 53rd career tally.

MSU hit the crossbar on a 2-on-1 early in the second period and continued pressure early in the frame. Nathan Smith found the equalizer at 3:35 of the second with a five-hole shot from Julian Napravnik and Cade Borchardt.

Lucas Sowder scored on the power play from Reggie Lutz to give MSU its first regulation lead of the weekend at 15:21 of the second. Tech turned the puck over in the defensive zone and Lutz found Sowder alone in front of Blake Pietila.

Tech had plenty of chances to tie the game. Tommy Parrottino and Brian Halonen went in on a 2-on-1 in the second, but Parrottino’s shot was deflected out of harm’s way.

Logan Pietila had two great chances in the third. He wasn’t able to get a clean shot off early in the period on an opening in front of the net. Later, on the power play, a shot deflected high off the glass behind the net and bounced out in front of the crease. Pietila was alone in front for the rebound but Dryden McKay was up to the task with a big pad save.

Tyrone Bronte and Brett Thorne were trying to hammer in a loose puck with a scramble in front, but McKay was again there for two of his 25 saves on the night.

Tech pulled goaltender Blake Pietila with 2:30 remaining but two of the three shots were blocked by Mavericks and MSU held on for its 11th straight win.

Minnesota State is the No. 1 seed in the CCHA Playoffs with a 31-5 overall record and a 23-3 record in the CCHA. The Mavericks will host St. Thomas in the quarterfinal round.

The Huskies led in shots 26-21. Blake Pietila had 19 saves for the home team.

Tech honored its 10 seniors on the ice after the game as Trenton Bliss, Alec Broetzman, Tyrell Buckley, Eric Gotz, Brian Halonen, Michael Karow, Justin Misiak, Tommy Parrottino, Mark Sinclair, and Colin Swoyer played their final regular-season home game. All but Misiak suited up for the game.

“This was my first recruiting class,” added Shawhan. “I’m so proud of this group and absolutely proud of the performance tonight. It’s a sad night for the seniors but they’ve earned some home playoff games.”

Other first-round playoff matchups are No. 6 Bowling Green at No. 3 Bemidji State and No. 5 Northern Michigan at No. 4 Lake Superior State. The top two remaining teams will then host a single game semifinal on March 12 with the CCHA Mason Cup Championship scheduled for March 19.

Tickets for the Tech/FSU series are now on sale at the SDC Ticket Office. If you are a current season ticket holder the quarterfinal games were included in your season ticket package. Ticket prices are Rail 555: $32, Adult: $22, Michigan Tech Faculty/Staff: $20 and Youth: $12.

