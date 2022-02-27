Meijer State Games of Michigan wrap up final day of winter games competition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Meijer State Games of Michigan wrapped up the final day of its winter competition Sunday.

Around 30 skiers gathered at Marquette Mountain today to close out the Meijer State Games of Michigan’s winter games.

This year, the event is holding summer and winter games. “In the winter games, we’ll have eight different sports going on,” Meijer State Games of Michigan Executive Director Eric Engelbarts. “We have athletes of all ages and ability levels competing for gold, silver, and bronze medals.”

Athletes at this year’s winter games competed in the giant slalom Sunday. In this event racers ski quickly downhill, going back and forth between gates until reaching the finish line.

“You’ll have the competitors coming out they’ll compete within their gender and also within their age division,” Engelbarts said. “So it’s not like you’re going to have a 60-year old competing against a 20-year-old.”

One of their goals was to get the best time possible. But Event Coordinator Jamie Close says it is most important for athletes to have fun on the slopes. “[There is a] wide range of skiers,” Close said. “There are some really really good ones and there are some people that are just getting into it and that’s kind of the beauty of this event.”

The Meijer State Games of Michigan began its winter competition in Grand Rapids in 2015. Until lack of snowfall put it on hold two years later. “Our snowshoe event eventually turned into a 5K, our skiing and snowboarding, they were unable to push snow to create terrain features,” Engelbarts said.

This is the first year the winter games are taking place in Upper Michigan. Close says he couldn’t be happier.

“It’s a great place to be, as you know,” Close said. “Marquette Mountain is absolutely one of the best ski areas in all of Michigan, certainly in the U.P.”

Gold, silver, and bronze medal recipients in today’s giant slalom event can participate in the State Games of America this July in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Meijer State Games plan to be back at Marquette Mountain next year for more skiing competitions.

