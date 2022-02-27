Ferris State Hockey gains split against NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Wildcat hockey team dropped the regular season finale to Ferris State on Saturday (Feb. 26) by a 4-2 score.NMU will now prepare to head to Lake Superior State next weekend for a best-of-three first round playoff series

.GAME SUMMARY 1st Period Saturday night’s contest started out much slower than the night before, with plenty of action away from the goalies. Each team put just two shots on goal in the first 10 minutes. The Bulldogs ramped up the pressure, finding a couple chances at the net, but Charlie Glockner stood tall between the pipes to keep the game scoreless. After a scoreless first period, the Bulldogs held a slim 7-5 edge in shots put to the net.

2nd Period Less than a minute in, Ferris State was tagged with the first penalty of the night. The Bulldogs penalty kill unit stood their ground, and the game remained 0-0. Just over four minutes through the second, each team was penalized for roughing after the whistle. It would be two minutes with two less skaters on the ice. With 13:17 on the clock, Ferris was whistled for the second time. This time, interference was the call. Hampus Eriksson had a chance right out in front, but the puck found the pads of the netminder and the Bulldogs staved off another penalty to keep it scoreless. With nearly ten minutes left, Ferris State would again find themselves in trouble. Boarding was the call as the ‘Cats looked to take advantage of another power play. This time, the Wildcats did just that. Trevor Cosgrove slapped one in from the blue line for his eighth goal of the season. Bo Hanson and Mikey Colella assisted. The lead would be short-lived as Ferris responded less than a minute later. Kaleb Ergang scored his fifth of the season with Mitch Deelstra assisting. The score was quickly 1-1.Ferris grabbed their first lead of the weekend with two minutes to go in the period. Mitch Deelstra lit the lamp for FSU with Evennou and Ergang getting the helpers for a 2-1 FSU lead. The shots were 19-18 NMU after two.

3rd Period The third period started similar to the first, with little chances being found on each side of the ice. NMU started to find some great opportunities right at the net, but Bulldogs netminder Logan Stein came up with some timely stops for FSU to keep them up one.Ferris made it 3-1 on the power play, as Bradley Marek found the back of the net. Farthing assisted for the Bulldogs.NMU would have another power play opportunity with 6:47 on the clock, needing to capitalize on the opportunity. The cold night continued for NMU as they could not convert and remained down a pair in the winding minutes of the game. With 2:45 to go, Hampus Eriksson made it 3-2. David Keefer and Hank Crone assisted.The Bulldogs added an empty netter from Nick Nardecchia with 10 seconds left to make a 4-2 final.

GOALS

Trevor Cosgrove made it 1-0 on the power play in the second period, firing one past the goalkeeper from the blue line. Hanson and Colella were credited with the setup.

Kaleb Ergang quickly made it 1-1 less than a minute later, with Mitch Deelstra getting the helper.

Mitch Deelstra made it 2-1 Bulldogs with two minutes left in the 2nd period with his fourth goal of the season. Evennou and Ergang had the setup for FSU.

Bradley Marek scored on the man-advantage for FSU to make it 3-1 with eight to play. Farthing got the setup for the Bulldogs.

Hampus Eriksson made it 3-2 with 2:45 to go. Crone and Keefer assisted.

Nick Nardecchia added an empty netter for FSU to make it 4-2.

KEY STATS

NMU out shot LSSU 40-27 in the contest.

Hank Crone continued a top-5 mark in points in college hockey by adding an assist to reach a regular season total of 41 points.

UP NEXT The Wildcats will head to Lake Superior State next weekend for a best-of-three series in the first round of the CCHA playoffs.

