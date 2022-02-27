Advertisement

Calm and nice conditions across U.P. on Saturday

Nice Day in Upper Michigan
Nice Day in Upper Michigan(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday and Tuesday, many places experienced several inches of snow but on Saturday, it was a beautiful day out.

Conditions across the U.P. were calm and mild and it was the perfect time to hit the trails. The only negative for Saturday was wind gusts in some places were above 30 miles per hour. People were out and about at Presque Isle Park taking in the sunshine. Saturday’s sunshine helped make today’s events a little more enjoyable. Participants of the Special Olympics snowshoe race were excited to break out their snowshoes.

“Perfect today, beautiful, now Marquette Mountain has a lot of skiers eh,” Dan Bartol said.

“It felt great, it really felt great,” racer Marc Monberg said.

Temperatures across the U.P. were above 30 degrees Saturday. It was a nice way to end the week after the large snowfall a few days ago.

