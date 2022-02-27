Advertisement

Balanced scoring leads Michigan Tech Women past LSSU

Mackay has 18 points, nine rebounds
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three players made it to double figures and the Huskies overcame a slow start to defeat Lake Superior State 78-63 Saturday afternoon at Ron Cooper Gymnasium. The Huskies finished the regular season 17-10, 12-7 GLIAC and will be the No. 4 seed for the conference tournament. The Huskies host No. 5 seed Northwood on Wednesday, March 2 at SDC Gymnasium.

Ellie Mackay led the team with 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Katelyn Meister posted 17 points and Alex Rondorf pitched in 14. The Huskies trailed 19-12 after one quarter but outscored the Lakers 18-8 in the second and never looked back.

“It was a good way to end the regular season,” said head coach Sam Clayton. “I thought Kate was aggressive for us offensively and it was another game where every player contributed. We shared the ball well and defended hard.”

The Huskies shot 51.7-percent from the field, including 13-for-18 from the free throw line. Tech also recorded 29 rebounds, 19 assists, and six turnovers.

Mackenzie Bray led the Lakers with 19 points. Mattison Rayman posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. LSSU shot 42-percent and went 17-for-22 from the free throw line. Michigan Tech put up 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Lake Superior State (4-20, 3-15 GLIAC) missed the GLIAC tournament with the loss.

