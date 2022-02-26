Wildcat Women fall to Ferris State, visit GVSU next

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team fought hard on the road in the regular season finale on Saturday (Feb. 26), but fell to Ferris State 72-62. The Wildcats will head to Grand Valley State on Wednesday (March 2) to open up the opening round of the GLIAC postseason tournament. Makaylee Kuhn became the 27th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points in the effort.

STAT LEADERS

Elena Alaix posted a career best 21 points on 10-16 shooting.

Ana Rhude also reached double figures with 10 points.

Makaylee Kuhn reached 1,000 career points in a nine point, four rebound, and four assist performance.

FIRST QUARTER Ana Rhude got the ‘Cats on the board first on a nice pass from Samantha Potter.Elena Alaix entered the game, and converted on a nice jumper to make the game 8-6 Bulldogs early. Alaix then converted on an and-one to give her a quick five points for Northern. The Ferris offense was clicking however, leading 13-9 halfway through the quarter. Madigan Johns continued momentum for the Wildcats, connecting on a corner triple to take the lead at 14-13. Ana Rhude maintained dominance in the paint, converting for the fourth time to give her eight points. NMU led 18-13.Elizabeth Lutz hit the second triple for NMU, continuing a hot offensive start for the Green and Gold.Makaylee Kuhn beat the buzzer with a jumper, giving Northern a 23-17 after one.

SECOND QUARTER Kayla Tierney swished home a triple from the top of the key to get the ‘Cats rolling right away in the second quarter.NMU’s offense cooled off, and the Bulldogs took advantage to get back in the game. Ferris State went on a 12-2 run over the middle minutes of the quarter to take a 31-28 lead. The Bulldogs outscored NMU 17-8 in the quarter to take a 34-31 lead into the locker rooms.

AT THE HALF Ana Rhude led the Wildcats with eight points while Elena Alaix followed closely behind with seven. Northern shot 12-25 (48%) from the hardwood in the first half.

THIRD QUARTER Ana Rhude reached double figures, stretching her box score line to 5-5 shooting. It was Ferris State 38-33 two minutes into the second half. Elena Alaix recorded back-to-back baskets, giving her 11 points and pulling the ‘Cats to within three points. Ferris stayed hot from the floor, connecting on a pair of triples to get the lead to 51-41 with just under four minutes on the clock.Elena Alaix got up fifteen points with a baseline jumper on 7-12 shooting. Makaylee Kuhn reached 1,000 career points, connecting at the free-throw line. Kuhn joined 26 other Wildcats in program history to reach the exclusive milestone. The Bulldogs took a 60-46 lead into the fourth quarter, looking to claim a home playoff game.

FOURTH QUARTER Elena Alaix continued her season-best performance, reaching 17 points and keeping the ‘Cats within clawing distance. Kayla Tierney hit a corner three, leading to a timeout on the floor. The deficit was cut to single digits at 63-55 with 5:45 to go. Elena Alaix wouldn’t cool off, hitting back-to-back jumpers yet again to reach 21 points. NMU trailed 65-58 with four minutes to go. Makaylee Kuhn found consecutive buckets, cutting the game to six points with 2:30 to go. The comeback effort fell just short on Saturday, as the Bulldogs took the regular season finale by a 72-62 final score.

UP NEXTThe Wildcats will head to Grand Valley State on Wednesday (March 2) in the #1 vs. #8 GLIAC Quarterfinals matchup.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team fought hard on the road in the regular season finale on Saturday (Feb. 26), but fell to Ferris State 72-62.The Wildcats will head to Grand Valley State on Wednesday (March 2) to open up the opening round of the GLIAC postseason tournament. Makaylee Kuhn became the 27th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points in the effort.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.